New office tower project in Bucharest’s Pipera business district

Austrian investor S + B Gruppe, active in Romania on the real estate market as well as viticulture, is preparing to get the necessary permits for the construction of an office tower near the Pipera subway station in northern Bucharest.

The project is located in the Romanian capital’s largest and most expensive business district, close to Globalworth Campus. Profit.ro estimates the investment at EUR 15 million.

The developer already owns a plot of 3,645 square meters behind the Pipera Business Tower, a 13-story building that the Austrian group developed in 2009, with a EUR 25 mln investment.

The investor has received a certificate of urbanism necessary for drafting an Urbanistic Detail Plan (PUD) for the construction of a 9-story office building on the site.

The project proposed by the investor envisages an area of 10,935 sqm, which would require a budget of over EUR 15 mln, according to Profit.ro estimates.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]