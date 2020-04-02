RO Govt. plans 6GW of new PV and wind farms over next decade

Romania’s Government aims to increase the country’s consumption of energy from renewable resources to 30.7% of the total consumption by 2030, up from a current share of 23.9%, according to the revised version of the National Integrated Energy-Environment Plan (PNIESC).

The new Government has revised the target upwards from a level of 27.9% set by the former Government.

The increase in the share of renewable energy will be achieved by installing 2.3GW of new wind farms (in addition to the current capacities of nearly 3GW) and 3.7GW of new photo-voltaic parks (on top of nearly 1.4GW now) over the next ten years, under the Government’s plan.

Part of the investments will be financed under the European Union’s decarbonisation plan.

The new target is still below the 34% recommendation issue by the European Commission, but will still require the development of new generation capacities plus the “re-powering” of the existing ones (a process aimed at keeping them in operation).

The Government’s projection assumes that domestic energy consumption will increase and targets a higher degree of self-sufficiency (lower reliance on imports).

The electricity consumption will rise from 5.25 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in 2020 to 6.10 mln toe in 2030. The installed capacity will rise from nearly 19.0 GW in 2020 to 25GW in 2030.

The use of solid fuels will decrease significantly, with only 1.98GW installed capacity planned for 2030 (down from 3.24GW in 2020) and even the use of natural gas will decline from an installed capacity of 3.34GW in 2020 to 2.96GW in 2030.

Meanwhile, one of the two planned nuclear reactors should be commissioned between 2025 and 2030, to raise the installed nuclear capacity from 1.3GW in 2020-2025 to 1.98GW in 2030.

