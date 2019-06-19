EC urges Romania to set higher 2030 renewable energy share

The European Commission (EC) recommended Romania to increase the renewable energy target from 24% in 2020 to “at least 34%” in 2030, compared to a lower target of 27.9% proposed by Romania.

The EC set a 32% overall target for the European Union, as one of the binding climate and energy targets for 2030. The figure regards the share of the energy derived from renewable resources in the total gross national energy consumption -- including electricity generation, heating and cooling, and transport.

The EC unveiled on June 18 the Evaluation Report of Romania’s draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The overall renewable energy contribution is significantly below the renewable share of at least 34% in 2030 that results from the formula in Annex II of the Governance Regulation, a situation which would also require an indicative trajectory in the final plan that reaches all reference points in accordance with the national contribution, the EC’s assessment reads, according to local Agerpres.

The final NECPs for the period 2021-2030 are due to be submitted by the Member States by the end of 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)