Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:22
People
Video
Romanian ballet dancer, among the Prix de Lausanne 2020 winners
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian ballet dancer Matei Holeleu (pictured first to the left) is one of the eight winners of this year’s Prix de Lausanne competition. At the same event, he also won the Best Swiss Candidate Prize.

The Prix de Lausanne competition is open to young dancers of all nationalities, aged 15 to 18, who are not yet professionals. Its goal is to discover, promote and support the finest talents. More than 70 of the world’s most prestigious dance schools and companies are associated with the Prix de Lausanne and support its activities.

Out of the 84 initially selected candidates, 77 took part in the competition week and 21 of them reached the finals. The jury, presided this year by the ballet director of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, selected the eight prize winners, who were awarded a scholarship at one of the partner schools or companies of the Prix de Lausanne.

All of this year's winners are listed here.

Eighteen-year old Matei Holeleu is a native of Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania. He studied at the Octavian Stroia Coreography and Dramatic Arts High School in Cluj-Napoca. He is currently enrolled at the Ballet School Theater Basel, Hotnews.ro reported.

In 1997, Romanian ballerina Alina Cojocaru won at the same competition. She later went on to become a first ballerina of the Royal Opera House. In 2017, another Romanian ballerina, Diana Ionescu also won at the Lausanne competition. She is currently dancing with the Stuttgart Ballet.

(Photo: prixdelausanne.org)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:22
People
Video
Romanian ballet dancer, among the Prix de Lausanne 2020 winners
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian ballet dancer Matei Holeleu (pictured first to the left) is one of the eight winners of this year’s Prix de Lausanne competition. At the same event, he also won the Best Swiss Candidate Prize.

The Prix de Lausanne competition is open to young dancers of all nationalities, aged 15 to 18, who are not yet professionals. Its goal is to discover, promote and support the finest talents. More than 70 of the world’s most prestigious dance schools and companies are associated with the Prix de Lausanne and support its activities.

Out of the 84 initially selected candidates, 77 took part in the competition week and 21 of them reached the finals. The jury, presided this year by the ballet director of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, selected the eight prize winners, who were awarded a scholarship at one of the partner schools or companies of the Prix de Lausanne.

All of this year's winners are listed here.

Eighteen-year old Matei Holeleu is a native of Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania. He studied at the Octavian Stroia Coreography and Dramatic Arts High School in Cluj-Napoca. He is currently enrolled at the Ballet School Theater Basel, Hotnews.ro reported.

In 1997, Romanian ballerina Alina Cojocaru won at the same competition. She later went on to become a first ballerina of the Royal Opera House. In 2017, another Romanian ballerina, Diana Ionescu also won at the Lausanne competition. She is currently dancing with the Stuttgart Ballet.

(Photo: prixdelausanne.org)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40