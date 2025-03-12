Finance
News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca facilitates the updating of personal data through internet/mobile banking

12 March 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Exim Banca Romaneasca continues to expand its portfolio of digital services and now offers individual customers the possibility to update their personal data entirely electronically via internet/mobile banking. This convenient and accessible method allows for periodic data updates anytime and from anywhere, without the need to visit a branch.

To update their data via internet/mobile banking, customers must access the Personal Data Update section available in the e-ximBanking settings and complete the corresponding form. The process is simple and user-friendly, as the update form is pre-filled with the information already provided.

With the introduction of this new feature, customers will also receive in-app notifications regarding the required periodic data updates—a legal obligation that must be fulfilled to maintain security and compliance within the banking system and to ensure an uninterrupted banking experience.

The Mobile Banking application – e-ximBanking – can be downloaded FREE from Google Play and the App Store. It provides users with a wide range of options, including unlimited account access, the ability to make payments and transfers to other accounts, currency exchange transactions, and more, enabling easy financial management.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranking among the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets. The bank offers its customers a wide range of high-quality products and services tailored to their needs:

  • Current account packages with attached cards, specifically designed for different customer segments – from children and students to retirees,
  • Loans with competitive interest rates (personal loans, mortgage loans, etc.),
  • Some of the best interest rates on deposits,
  • Internet and Mobile Banking, including mobile payments.

Exim Banca Romaneasca operates a nationwide distribution network of 82 branches and 26 Business Centers, the latter being exclusively dedicated to companies. This network enables the bank to remain close to both retail and corporate customers and to implement various Romanian and European development programs.

*This is a press release.

Normal
Finance
News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca facilitates the updating of personal data through internet/mobile banking

12 March 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Exim Banca Romaneasca continues to expand its portfolio of digital services and now offers individual customers the possibility to update their personal data entirely electronically via internet/mobile banking. This convenient and accessible method allows for periodic data updates anytime and from anywhere, without the need to visit a branch.

To update their data via internet/mobile banking, customers must access the Personal Data Update section available in the e-ximBanking settings and complete the corresponding form. The process is simple and user-friendly, as the update form is pre-filled with the information already provided.

With the introduction of this new feature, customers will also receive in-app notifications regarding the required periodic data updates—a legal obligation that must be fulfilled to maintain security and compliance within the banking system and to ensure an uninterrupted banking experience.

The Mobile Banking application – e-ximBanking – can be downloaded FREE from Google Play and the App Store. It provides users with a wide range of options, including unlimited account access, the ability to make payments and transfers to other accounts, currency exchange transactions, and more, enabling easy financial management.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranking among the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets. The bank offers its customers a wide range of high-quality products and services tailored to their needs:

  • Current account packages with attached cards, specifically designed for different customer segments – from children and students to retirees,
  • Loans with competitive interest rates (personal loans, mortgage loans, etc.),
  • Some of the best interest rates on deposits,
  • Internet and Mobile Banking, including mobile payments.

Exim Banca Romaneasca operates a nationwide distribution network of 82 branches and 26 Business Centers, the latter being exclusively dedicated to companies. This network enables the bank to remain close to both retail and corporate customers and to implement various Romanian and European development programs.

*This is a press release.

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2025
Diversity
A rising star in Romanian professional esports: Iulia “Yushia” Boldor on taking on League of Legends tournaments
12 March 2025
Politics
Leaders of Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT announce presidential bids, one to withdraw after validation
12 March 2025
Events
Angela Gheorghiu celebrates 35 years of opera excellence with special concert in Bucharest
12 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges
12 March 2025
Politics
European Parliament endorses EUR 1.9 bln support package for Moldova
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party AUR to decide on its presidential candidate
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu reacts to presidential election ban: "My mission has been fulfilled"
11 March 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu barred from presidential race as Romanian Constitutional Court rejects appeal