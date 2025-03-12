Exim Banca Romaneasca facilitates the updating of personal data through internet/mobile banking

News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca continues to expand its portfolio of digital services and now offers individual customers the possibility to update their personal data entirely electronically via internet/mobile banking. This convenient and accessible method allows for periodic data updates anytime and from anywhere, without the need to visit a branch.

To update their data via internet/mobile banking, customers must access the Personal Data Update section available in the e-ximBanking settings and complete the corresponding form. The process is simple and user-friendly, as the update form is pre-filled with the information already provided.

With the introduction of this new feature, customers will also receive in-app notifications regarding the required periodic data updates—a legal obligation that must be fulfilled to maintain security and compliance within the banking system and to ensure an uninterrupted banking experience.

The Mobile Banking application – e-ximBanking – can be downloaded FREE from Google Play and the App Store. It provides users with a wide range of options, including unlimited account access, the ability to make payments and transfers to other accounts, currency exchange transactions, and more, enabling easy financial management.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranking among the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets. The bank offers its customers a wide range of high-quality products and services tailored to their needs:

Current account packages with attached cards, specifically designed for different customer segments – from children and students to retirees,

Loans with competitive interest rates (personal loans, mortgage loans, etc.),

Some of the best interest rates on deposits,

Internet and Mobile Banking, including mobile payments.

Exim Banca Romaneasca operates a nationwide distribution network of 82 branches and 26 Business Centers, the latter being exclusively dedicated to companies. This network enables the bank to remain close to both retail and corporate customers and to implement various Romanian and European development programs.

*This is a press release.