Local investor begins construction of gas-fired power plant in central Romania

E-Infra group, controlled by local investors Teofil Muresan, Simion Muresan, and Marian Pantazescu, started the construction of a 13.4MW gas-fired power production facility in Campia Turzii, central Romania, Profit.ro reported.

The group will develop two units of 6.7MW and extend the 20kV transmission line. The investments are estimated at EUR 7 million.

The project is the first stage of a broader plan that includes constructing a much bigger power group with an installed capacity of 100MW.

"The Campia Turzii project is our first investment in state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plants, with increased efficiency and high operational flexibility," says Mircea Bica, CEO of Nova Power & Gas - one of the companies in E-Infra group involved in the project.

"Soon, we will significantly expand our production in the field of photovoltaic energy for more sustainability and a minimal impact on the environment," he added.

E-Infra group operates in the telecom, energy, and construction sectors and has annual revenues of over EUR 100 million.

(Photo: Mirage1| Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]