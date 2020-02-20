Romania Insider
German car parts producer to build e-vehicle battery factory in western Romania
20 February 2020
German car parts producer Draxlmaier, which already operates factories in five Romanian locations, wants to expand its activity in the western city of Timisoara by building the first battery factory for electric cars in Romania, according to an Urban Zonal Plan (PUZ) consulted by transilvaniabusiness.ro.

The company has asked the Timisoara City Hall for a new PUZ for the area, where it aims to expand the existing factory. The project includes five new buildings.

The complex designed by Draxlmaier’s architects will include five industrial halls concentrated around a core-building. The “nucleus" will be a modern office building with social spaces, canteens and research laboratories.

The production areas will have an estimated area of about 35,000 square meters, while the office spaces will have an estimated area of about 16,000 square meters. The planned development is modern and sustainable and it envisages the arrangement of green spaces and recreational spaces.

The project will be developed in two stages: the first stage, scheduled for 2020-2021, involves the construction of the first production hall with an area of 10,125 sqm while the second stage, planned for 2022-2030, will envisage the construction of the nucleus building with an area of 15,300 sqm and the remaining production spaces, according to the project submitted by Draxlmaier to the City Hall.

The German company had 14,000 employees in Romania, at production units in Brasov (Codlea), Hunedoara, Pitesti, Satu Mare and Timisoara.

