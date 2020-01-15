Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 6 mln in e-vehicle battery plant

Romanian company Atnom, which operates in the field of engineering and technical consultancy, owned by local entrepreneur Octavian Mircea Crişan, will invest over EUR 6 million, of which EUR 4.6 mln European grants, in a factory of accumulators for electric cars, airplanes and industrial applications (telekom, UPS, renewable energy).

The plant will be developed on a 20,000 sqm land plot in the Eurobusiness II industrial park in Oradea, in western Romania, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Besides this factory, Atnom also plans to build a research and development center, also in the industrial park in Oradea, an investment estimated at EUR 2 mln.

''This represents the most innovative investment in the Eurobusiness Industrial Park Oradea so far, regarding energy storage for hybrid and electrical applications in the aeronautical and automotive industry, which will generate about 40 jobs,'' says a press release sent by the Oradea City Hall, which owns the Eurobusiness industrial park.

Atnom was founded in 2015 and is owned by Octavian Mircea Crişan from Oradea, who studied and worked in the United Kingdom and Denmark. Atnom specializes in energy storage solutions, especially for the aeronautical industry, which require powerful, lightweight and non-ignition batteries.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)