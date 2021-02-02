Deutsche Leasing gets EIB financing to support RO SMEs in agri sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support Deutsche Leasing Romania to provide EUR 370 million worth of financing to companies in Romania active in the sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian SMEs will thus benefit from cheaper leasing financing.

The EIB Group support is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).

“Deutsche Leasing has been present in Romania for more than 12 years and in this period has been the preferred financing partner of the local SMEs for equipment investments. Due to our specialization in agricultural equipment financing the majority of our borrowers are located in the rural areas and, through leasing and other financing solutions, we have brought our contribution to the development of these areas. The cooperation with such strong partners as the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund further strengthen Deutsche Leasing Romania’s capability to support local business investments effectively, even in these difficult times,” said Laurentiu Zaharia, General Manager of Deutsche Leasing Romania.

The new initiative includes EUR 25 million targeted support for climate action investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]