Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:08
Business

Deutsche Leasing gets EIB financing to support RO SMEs in agri sector

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support Deutsche Leasing Romania to provide EUR 370 million worth of financing to companies in Romania active in the sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian SMEs will thus benefit from cheaper leasing financing.

The EIB Group support is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).

“Deutsche Leasing has been present in Romania for more than 12 years and in this period has been the preferred financing partner of the local SMEs for equipment investments. Due to our specialization in agricultural equipment financing the majority of our borrowers are located in the rural areas and, through leasing and other financing solutions, we have brought our contribution to the development of these areas. The cooperation with such strong partners as the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund further strengthen Deutsche Leasing Romania’s capability to support local business investments effectively, even in these difficult times,” said Laurentiu Zaharia, General Manager of Deutsche Leasing Romania.

The new initiative includes EUR 25 million targeted support for climate action investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:03
02 February 2021
Capital markets
RO agribusiness group raises EUR 40 mln with bond issue
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:08
Business

Deutsche Leasing gets EIB financing to support RO SMEs in agri sector

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support Deutsche Leasing Romania to provide EUR 370 million worth of financing to companies in Romania active in the sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian SMEs will thus benefit from cheaper leasing financing.

The EIB Group support is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).

“Deutsche Leasing has been present in Romania for more than 12 years and in this period has been the preferred financing partner of the local SMEs for equipment investments. Due to our specialization in agricultural equipment financing the majority of our borrowers are located in the rural areas and, through leasing and other financing solutions, we have brought our contribution to the development of these areas. The cooperation with such strong partners as the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund further strengthen Deutsche Leasing Romania’s capability to support local business investments effectively, even in these difficult times,” said Laurentiu Zaharia, General Manager of Deutsche Leasing Romania.

The new initiative includes EUR 25 million targeted support for climate action investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:03
02 February 2021
Capital markets
RO agribusiness group raises EUR 40 mln with bond issue
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021