Emerging Romanian media mogul buys Prima TV channel

Clever Business Transilvania, an emerging Romanian media group controlled by local investor Adrian Tomsa, will buy the Prima TV channel from Romanian businessman Cristian Burci.

The Competition Council announced on Wednesday (June 24) that it was analyzing the transaction.

Adrian Tomsa has several investments in the media sector, including the TV channels Look (LookPlus and LookSport), AgroTV, and Profit.ro, as well as the Looksport, Lookplus, Lookmedica, Agrotv, and Profit.ro websites.

Tomsa is also a shareholder of eAd Interactive, a company that owns the broadcasting rights for the top Romanian football league (Liga 1), according to Paginademedia.ro.

The negotiations between Tomsa and Burci for the takeover of Prima TV started in 2018. Prima Broadcasting, the company that owns Prima TV is currently under reorganization. Cristian Burci launched prima TV in 1997. He sold the TV station to SBS Broadcasting in 2005 and repurchased it in 2013 when the group left the Romanian market. Prima TV is one of the top 10 TV channels in Romania in terms of audience.

(Photo: Pixabay)

