Romanian investor pours EUR 5 mln in autonomous robots factory

Braintronix, a company based in Cluj-Napoca active in the field of research and development, will invest EUR 5 million in a production unit of industrial robots in the Eurobusiness II Oradea industrial park, on a land area of 20,000 sqm, according to a press release of Oradea City Hall quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The project involves the construction of a production hall, technological lines where robots will be produced, and offices. At least 40 people, mostly engineers, will be hired.

The project initiated by Braintronix is supported by Luxembourg-registered International Technology Solutions, the tech investment firm of entrepreneur Adrian Diaconu, and by the millionaire George Haber - a successful Romania-born entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, who is originally from Oradea.

“This is a very important investment for Oradea, given that the mobile autonomous robotics revolution […]. The human resource in certain areas will be replaced by efficient, user-programmable mobile autonomous robots that will allow a sharp reduction of production costs, an increase in productivity, a response to labor shortages in certain areas and a reduction of sensitive and risky human activities,” reads the press release issued by the Oradea City Hall.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

