Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:38
Business
BRD Societe Generale gives EUR 11 mln loan to biggest Romanian-owned exporter
06 February 2020
BRD Groupe Societe Generale, part of the French financial group Societe Generale, extended a RON 54 million (EUR 11 mln) financing to Aramis Invest Group in Baia Mare to cover working capital needs and development investments.

Furniture producer Aramis Invest was the largest Romanian exporter owned by local private investors in 2018.

One of the company's biggest clients is Swedish retailer IKEA.

The company recently announced that it plans to invest EUR 5 mln in 2020 to increase the production capacity of both upholstery and mattresses.

“Aramis Invest is one of our oldest clients and we are proud to have accompanied this company in every stage of its development. We are very honored by the confidence shown by Aramis and also proud that, together with them, we can pursue the objective of financing the development of the Romanian economy,” said Yves Lallemand, Deputy General Manager of BRD, and coordinator of the corporate banking operations.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

