Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 08:24
Business

Romanian real estate appraisal company buys art appraisal firm before BVB listing

30 August 2021
Romanian company Appraisal & Valuation, one of the largest real estate valuation firms on the local market, has acquired the online platform evaluari-arta.ro, which specializes in art appraisal.

The transaction comes at a moment when Appraisal & Valuation is preparing to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market.

“The evaluation of art objects is a field that completes the range of evaluation services offered by our company. This is in full agreement with the vision of our company that implies the continuous horizontal development, adding new complementary services to the existing ones,” said Andrei Botis, CEO of Appraisal & Valuation.

Founded in 2010, Appraisal & Valuation SA is the owner of the NAI Romania brand, being one of the market leaders for evaluation services and at the same time.

NAI Global is a network of independent commercial real estate companies and one of the largest commercial real estate service providers worldwide.

The company completed a private placement in June and will list its shares on the AeRO market in the third quarter of this year under the ticker APP.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

