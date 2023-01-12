Business

Romanian coffee shop chain ‘5 to go’ expands by 50% while doubling sales in 2022

12 January 2023
Romanian coffee shop chain operating under the ‘5 to go’ brand expanded by 140 units in 2022 to a total of 450 units at the end of the year while its turnover doubled on the year to EUR 30 mln, according to a company’s press release quoted by Bursa.

The chain, developed under a franchise model, already operates in 90 cities of the country.

The regional expansion seems to be a key growth driver: the chain added 35 new cities to the coverage area in 2022. But the company is developing a multi-channel strategy as well, bringing its products into retail chains as well.

For 2023, the chain aims to open 150 new units in 30 new cities and reach a market share of 55% from 48.7% in 2021. The turnover is expected at EUR 40 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/5 to go)

