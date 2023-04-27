5 Most influential people in Crypto (press release)

Press Release

Crypto wealth has been around for over a decade and it was during this period that many notable people carved a niche for themselves by participating in the crypto industry. These people have played an important role in bringing crypto into the mainstream and may continue to play so in the future.

Crypto influencers are experts in their domain, may be able to influence market outcomes, and can be a great source of learning as well. If you also want to mark the direction in which the larger crypto industry is headed, these are the people you should follow, so let us go through this blog to find out the top five most influential people in crypto.

So, let's start the list of those five people

In this list, we will talk about the people who have influenced the way crypto is viewed by the general public.

Vitalik Buterin - the co-founder of Ethereum is one of the top crypto assets in the world. Also, he was the youngest crypto billionaire in the world. He has also been heavily involved in the development of the bitcoin community. He also founded BTC Magazine, which is currently considered one of the most established and oldest sources of news about BTC and blockchain technology. However, Vitalik has a massive following on Twitter, where he shares valuable resources, some insightful reviews, summaries, and comments on the latest crypto movements.

Juan Bennett - is the founder of Protocol Labs. In the year 2014e Protocol Labs was established by him and in the very next year, he also established the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), which is a kind of P2P Data-sharing protocol. After that, during the year 2017, he started the Filecoin project, which IFPS was used to build. However, in recent years, a major milestone has been hit by Filecoin (FIL). More recently, Tron's founder Sun Yuchen had a heated argument over the similarity between IPFS and BitTorrent file systems. You can also follow him on Twitter to stay up to date on the work.

Samuel Bankman-Fried - is the founder of FTX Exchange as well as its CEO. He is a billionaire, entrepreneur, and investor. In addition, he plays a significant role in managing crypto assets through his qualitative crypto trading firm Alameda Research. There have been many contributions made by him in the crypto-verse and has also played a significant role in getting the US involved with the game and crypto. Their exchange, FTX, saw a long-term partnership with the Miami Heat, and the club renamed its stadium, which was later renamed FTX Arena. If you also want to stay updated with any kind of his work, then you should follow his Twitter account.

Michael Saylor - the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, which currently holds over 129,200 bitcoins. Additionally, Saylor owns approximately 17,730 BTC himself, in addition to his company's holdings. MicroStrategy is a one-of-a-kind mobility and enterprise analytics company that is currently considered one of the largest publicly traded business intelligence companies. Apart from this, he has also created the Saylor Academy, which has emerged as a kind of free online education platform. Michael shares his insights about all the developments on Twitter.

Andre Cronje - the founder of Yearn.Finance, an independent decentralized finance developer. They started with a new type of token distribution system, where all governance tokens are given to users without any founding team involved.