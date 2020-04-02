3D cinemas planned in northern Romania localities without paved roads, sewage access

Truşeşti and Ştefăneşti, two localities in Botoşani county, in north-eastern Romania, will have cinemas that will be able to host 3D screenings. The two localities however lack paved roads or sewage access, daily Adevarul reported.

The cinemas will require an investment of RON 18 million (EUR 3.7 million), covered by the National Investments Company.

The cinema in Ştefăneşti will cost RON 9 million and entails the refurbishment of the locality’s old Siretul cinema, built during the time of communism and open until 1997.

“I couldn’t change its purpose. We had to have a cinema there. It will be more of a cultural center. We don’t have a culture house in Ştefăneşti anyway. Where should I meet the citizens? At the pub? At the street corner,” Florin Buţura, the mayor of Ştefăneşti, explained, quoted by Adevarul.

The commune of Truşeşti, 7 km away from Ştefăneşti, will have a similar project, also by refurbishing a cinema built before 1989.

The cinema halls will have over 300 seats.

For the local authorities in Truşeşti the cinema will be a strategic point. “The mayor thought it was needed considering the number of pupils we have here. It is a strategic point because all those who go to Botoşani, to the customs, pass by,” Gheorghe Iacob, a councilor of the Truşeşti mayor, said.

The local authorities in Truşeşti and Ştefăneşti say they are waiting for the right moment to access funds for the utilities networks and for paving the roads.

Meanwhile, the residents of the two localities would have preferred the investments in the needed infrastructure, such as sewage or gas networks.

(Photo: Pixabay)