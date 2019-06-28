Less than 10% of Romania's rural population has access to water and sewage networks

Only half of Romania’s population was connected to sewage systems at the end of 2018 (52%), or 10.2 million inhabitants, 314.155 more than one year earlier. Under 10% of people living in the rural areas benefit of such services, according to the statistics office INS.

Most of the people with access to sewerage are in the urban area, namely 9.4 million inhabitants, accounting for 89.5% of the resident population of the Romanian cities. Conversely, only 892,524 people living in the rural area benefited from sewerage services, accounting for 9.9% of Romania’s rural resident population.

When it comes to the country’s main geographical regions, the largest share of the population connected to the sewerage systems was recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (86.3%), followed by the Central Region (65.0%), and the West Region (59.4%). The lowest rates were recorded in South-Muntenia (36.5%), North-East (36.7%) and South-West Oltenia (38.8%).

