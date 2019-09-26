Ro Insider
Minister: 2,000 Romanians impacted by Thomas Cook collapse
26 September 2019
Approximately 2,000 Romanian tourists have been impacted by the bankruptcy of travel giant Thomas Cook but none required the state’s intervention to be brought back to the country, tourism minister Bogdan Trif said, quoted by Agerpres.

“They had tourist packages purchased from agencies that used the services of Thomas Cook, among others. We have established a task group, together with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) and the national association of tourism agencies ANAT, and we requested a quick review to see if there are tourists in need of repatriation; fortunately, it wasn’t the case. A call center was established at MAE but no complaints were filed,” the minister said.

According to the minister, most of the 2,000 tourists have not yet left for their booked holidays and will have their money returned by the agencies. The several tourists who left had their days left unpaid by Thomas Cook covered by the tourism agency with which they booked the holiday.

British Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest holiday company, announced this Monday, September 23, it had gone into liquidation and that all flights and bookings had been cancelled.

(Photo: Pixabay)

