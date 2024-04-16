Fly Lili to launch flights from Brasov to several European cities this year

Brasov County Council announced on April 15 that the Fly Lili airline will fly from June 15 to Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Rome, Thessaloniki, and Istanbul from Brasov Airport in central Romania. Other routes will be launched in July and later at the end of the year.

From July, flights to and from Milan and Barcelona would be launched, while towards the end of 2024, destinations to France and Israel would be added.

The operating frequency that Fly Lili proposes is three flights per week for each destination.

Fly Lili is a Romanian charter airline based at Aurel Vlaicu International Airport in Bucharest. It operates leisure charter flights from Bucharest-Baneasa to destinations in Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia.

As of March 2024, the Fly Lili fleet consists of two aircraft, namely A319 and A320.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fly Lili)