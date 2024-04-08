Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport to expand with new terminal

A new terminal is set to be built at the Henri Coandă International Airport in Otopeni, Bucharest's main one, according to an announcement by the management.

The airport is the largest in Romania, and in 2023 it handled roughly 14.6 million passengers. It is followed at a distance by the Cluj-Napoca airport, with 3.2 million, and the one in Iași, with 2.3 million, according to BoardingPass.

"We will launch the procedures for constructing a new terminal from scratch very soon. The expropriation of these lands has already been completed. On these areas, up to the Tunari-Dimieni Road, for those who know the topography better, a new terminal can be developed, but it means not just a passenger terminal, but also all the related constructions. I am talking about hangars, control towers, and platforms. We are talking about a small city because the population of Henri Coandă Airport is slightly larger than the population of Otopeni city, which is not a very small city," said Valentin Iordache, the communication director of the National Company Bucharest Airports, cited by Profit.ro.

New terminals have also been built and inaugurated in recent days at the airports in Iași, easterm Romania, and Timișoara, in the western part of the country.

In Iași, the terminal was built on an area of over 30,000 square meters and can handle at least 3.5 million passengers per year. It will serve Schengen flows and domestic connections.

The new terminal in Timișoara only handles international flights. The new facility covers a slightly smaller area of 12,000 square meters and has six security filters, eight boarding gates, and 18 check-in counters.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Saul Pop)