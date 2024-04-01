Romania joins Schengen by air and sea, PM says full admission possible by end-2024

Romania and Bulgaria became members of the Schengen Area with their airports and sea ports on March 31, an event that was welcomed by EU and Romanian state officials. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed his confidence that the checks at land borders will also be lifted by the end of 2024, a deadline that is also eyed by the European Commission.

From April 1, Romanians traveling to Schengen area states by plane no longer have to go through checks at air and sea borders. Specifically, they will not stop at the Border Police checkpoints for their travel documents to be verified and will go directly to the boarding gates.

The next step, according to Romanian officials, is the lifting of land checks between Romania and Schengen countries.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that joining the Schengen area by air and sea was a “victory for Romania and all those who believed in this country project," News.ro reported. He also said that the government has a clear plan for full accession by the end of the year.

Other Romanian officials highlighted the same goal. The leader of the governing Liberal party (PNL), senate president Nicolae Ciucă, said that the next objective is clear: full accession to the Schengen Area, including with land borders, as soon as possible.

Liberal Romanian MEP Cristian Bușoi said that Romania was kept out until now due to the political and economic interests of some EU states. He also added that Romania will be a full Schengen member by the end of the year. "It will happen this year, everyone is mobilized in this direction,” he told B1.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry also noted its optimism regarding full membership. "We remain motivated to obtain, as soon as possible, a decision on the elimination of controls at the land borders as well. This step will complete our membership in the European 'borderless' space. We will continue intense political-diplomatic efforts, in close coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to achieve this important objective for Romanians," stated minister Luminița Odobescu.

"Additionally, starting today (e.n. March 31), the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania are issuing uniform short-stay visas – Schengen visas, which will contribute to the development of commercial, investment, and tourist exchanges with third countries," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

In his turn, economy minister Ștefan Radu Oprea stated that Romania's accession to Schengen also means an increase in the number of tourists, as has happened in all countries that have joined the Schengen area, according to News.ro.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also welcomed the integration of the two states in the so-called Air Schengen on March 31.

“Bulgaria and Romania join the Schengen family. I welcome the lifting of internal air and sea border checks. This is a great success for both countries. And a historic moment for the Schengen area - the largest area of free movement in the world. Together, we are building a stronger, more united Europe for all our citizens,” said Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, cited in an official press release.

The Commission also noted that Romania and Bulgaria have taken all necessary measures to ensure a smooth application of the Schengen rules as of March 31, 2024. The measures in question relate to the migratory challenges, police cooperation, and cross-border crime.

The EC press release also noted that the Council, which reunites EU governments, will need to set a date for the lifting of checks at internal land borders between Romania, Bulgaria, and Schengen countries.

“Already in 2011, the Commission confirmed in the Schengen Evaluation reports that Bulgaria and Romania have met all requirements to be fully part of the Schengen area. The Commission has actively supported this process,” the press release concludes.

The European Commission emphasized that it will continue to provide all necessary support to the Council Presidency to ensure that a decision regarding land borders can be taken during 2024.

Until it obtains full membership, Romania’s ‘Air Schengen’ membership will mean that its 17 airports and 4 seaports will operate under Schengen conditions, according to News.ro. The same source notes that in 2023, over 160,000 flights were recorded at Romanian airports, of which approximately 66% were flights to/from the Schengen area. Of the approximately 110,000 flights to/from the Schengen area: 55.5% were recorded at Otopeni Airport, 14.6% at Cluj Napoca Airport, 7.9% at Iași Airport, and 7.8% at Timișoara Airport.

Approximately 23 million passengers transited through Romania's international airports in 2023. Additionally, last year, 115,000 people entered Romania by sea, and 107,500 left.

Almost all EU member states - aside from Cyprus and Ireland - are also in Schengen, as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

