Patisserie opens in Bucharest’s Amzei Square after EUR 100,000 investment

Öhlala Pâtisserie, a confectionery and pastry shop offering French-inspired recipes, opened in Bucharest’s Amzei Square.

The pastry shop is the project of Alina Petrea, a 2019 graduate of the Ritz Escoffier School in Paris.

Petrea and her husband, French Sébastien Cazac, invested EUR 100,000 in the project. The amount covers the design and furnishing of the venue in Amzei Square, the equipment for the production laboratory, the branding and consulting. The two expect to recover the investment over the next three years.

Alina Petrea worked alongside French chefs such as François Perret, Tristan Rousselot and Olivier Lainé. She also went through a two-week internship in the laboratory of François Perret, named the best confectioner in the world in 2019 by the association Grandes Tables du Monde. She returned to Romania in 2020, after almost 30 years spent in Paris, and founded Öhlala Pâtisserie with her husband.

All products are created by combining French techniques with both local ingredients and ones brought from suppliers in France. “My goal is to use my personal vision, as well as what I learned at the Ritz Escoffier School, to create products that become memorable. In search of the best raw materials, I discovered tasty fruits, of local origin, which I will combine with Romanian milk and cream, French butter and many other quality ingredients. For me, my cakes are the result of an alchemy, a tribute to the two cultures that I appreciate and admire - the Romanian and the French,” Alina Petrea says.

The venue also serves a range of specialty coffee drinks.

Öhlala Pâtisserie (1-3 Christian Tell Street) is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 23:00. The place can seat 20 inside and 16 on the terrace.

