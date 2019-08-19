Renowned Romanian climber dies in Fagaras Mountains

Zsolt Torok, one of the best technical climbers in Romania, was found dead in the Fagaras Mountains on Saturday, August 17, in the Negoiu peak area. He was 45 years old and was one of the most experienced climbers in the country, having set several records both in Romania and abroad.

Torok started the expedition in Fagaras Mountains on Tuesday, according to his wife, who also said that she couldn’t get in contact with him anymore starting Wednesday, local Mediafax reported. She didn’t worry at first, as she knew that he is in an area with no phone reception, but she got alarmed when another group found his things at the Caltun refuge on Saturday morning. That’s when she decided to report him missing. The mountain rescuers found him dead near Negoiu peak.

The head of the Sibiu Mountain Rescue Service, Adrian David, believes the climber died after the rock he was standing on broke and he fell into the ravine. David told Mediafax that Zsolt Torok went in a highly unstable area, taking a route that is not very common among climbers.

Zsolt Torok has climbed the highest mountains in the world, including the Alps and the Himalayas. His performances include the expedition to Nanga Parbat in the Himalayas in 2013, the ninth highest mountain in the world at 8,126 meters above sea level. In 2016, Torok and Vlad Capusan have become the first climbers in the world to set foot on the top of the 6,374-meter Peak 5 in the Himalayas, also known as Saladim Peak. They managed to achieve this performance without Sherpa and lots of resources. His other great performances are listed here.

