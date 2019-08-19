Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 10:31
Sports
Renowned Romanian climber dies in Fagaras Mountains
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Zsolt Torok, one of the best technical climbers in Romania, was found dead in the Fagaras Mountains on Saturday, August 17, in the Negoiu peak area. He was 45 years old and was one of the most experienced climbers in the country, having set several records both in Romania and abroad.

Torok started the expedition in Fagaras Mountains on Tuesday, according to his wife, who also said that she couldn’t get in contact with him anymore starting Wednesday, local Mediafax reported. She didn’t worry at first, as she knew that he is in an area with no phone reception, but she got alarmed when another group found his things at the Caltun refuge on Saturday morning. That’s when she decided to report him missing. The mountain rescuers found him dead near Negoiu peak.

The head of the Sibiu Mountain Rescue Service, Adrian David, believes the climber died after the rock he was standing on broke and he fell into the ravine. David told Mediafax that Zsolt Torok went in a highly unstable area, taking a route that is not very common among climbers.

Zsolt Torok has climbed the highest mountains in the world, including the Alps and the Himalayas. His performances include the expedition to Nanga Parbat in the Himalayas in 2013, the ninth highest mountain in the world at 8,126 meters above sea level. In 2016, Torok and Vlad Capusan have become the first climbers in the world to set foot on the top of the 6,374-meter Peak 5 in the Himalayas, also known as Saladim Peak. They managed to achieve this performance without Sherpa and lots of resources. His other great performances are listed here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Torok.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 10:31
Sports
Renowned Romanian climber dies in Fagaras Mountains
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Zsolt Torok, one of the best technical climbers in Romania, was found dead in the Fagaras Mountains on Saturday, August 17, in the Negoiu peak area. He was 45 years old and was one of the most experienced climbers in the country, having set several records both in Romania and abroad.

Torok started the expedition in Fagaras Mountains on Tuesday, according to his wife, who also said that she couldn’t get in contact with him anymore starting Wednesday, local Mediafax reported. She didn’t worry at first, as she knew that he is in an area with no phone reception, but she got alarmed when another group found his things at the Caltun refuge on Saturday morning. That’s when she decided to report him missing. The mountain rescuers found him dead near Negoiu peak.

The head of the Sibiu Mountain Rescue Service, Adrian David, believes the climber died after the rock he was standing on broke and he fell into the ravine. David told Mediafax that Zsolt Torok went in a highly unstable area, taking a route that is not very common among climbers.

Zsolt Torok has climbed the highest mountains in the world, including the Alps and the Himalayas. His performances include the expedition to Nanga Parbat in the Himalayas in 2013, the ninth highest mountain in the world at 8,126 meters above sea level. In 2016, Torok and Vlad Capusan have become the first climbers in the world to set foot on the top of the 6,374-meter Peak 5 in the Himalayas, also known as Saladim Peak. They managed to achieve this performance without Sherpa and lots of resources. His other great performances are listed here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Torok.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40