Business

Romanian water bottling company Zizin invests EUR 5 mln in new plant

13 December 2022
Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Zizin, owned by the Lazăr family, is investing EUR 5 mln in a new factory to be opened next year, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"After it has operated for more than 50 years at the current location, we began works for a new factory, an ambitious project that will secure production, logistical flow and the management of the operations at standards," explained Laura Lazăr, CEO of the company.

The new Zizin natural mineral water bottling and storage site will be equipped with energy-efficient equipment - PV panels, equipment with optimal consumption and intelligent metering, and residual energy recovery.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apa Minerrala Zizin)

(Photo source: Facebook/Apa Minerrala Zizin)

1

