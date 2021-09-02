Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Biggest pharmaceutical group in Romania sees 20% production increase in first half

02 September 2021
Zentiva Romania, the biggest pharmaceutical producer in the country, reported a consolidated turnover of RON 514 mln (EUR 104 mln) in the first half of this year and said its local factories increased their production by 20% compared with the same period of 2020.

The Zentiva factory recorded a net turnover of RON 330 mln in the first half of this year, up by 17% compared with the first six months of 2020.

However, its net profit went down by 17% to RON 34.6 mln due to the faster rise in operating expenses, according to a report posted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The group’s second local business, Labormed Pharma Trading, increased its sales by 22% year-on-year.

The group’s best-selling product is the pain killer paracetamol, for which Zentiva recorded higher domestic demand as well as exports, due to new contracts on the German market.

andrei@romania-insider.com

