RO real estate developer Zacaria expands focus to include residential projects

After selling four logistics parks in Craiova, Sibiu, Arad, and Oradea to regional market leader CTP for a sum between EUR 55 mln and EUR 60 mln, the Maltese group Zacaria announced that the transaction would allow it to continue developing industrial parks, shopping centers, and residential projects in Romania.

"Regarding our immediate plans, we will continue the development of new industrial parks, in the first phase in Sibiu and Piteși and, moreover, we will accelerate the construction of residential complexes, already having some land ready. At the same time, the capital infusion will be directed to new business lines that we want to open in Romania, especially in the retail sector," said Jonathan Scifo Diamantino, CEO Zacaria, quoted by Profit.ro.

The company will soon begin works at three residential projects in Sibiu, Craiova and Bucharest, thus bringing about 550 apartments on the market. Zacaria will then start in October a residential project in Sibiu totaling 121 apartments.

For the end of 2021, Zacaria has scheduled the debut of another major project located in the center of Craiova. Valletta Towers totals 191 apartments.

(Photo: Pixabay)

