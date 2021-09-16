Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

RO real estate developer Zacaria expands focus to include residential projects

16 September 2021
After selling four logistics parks in Craiova, Sibiu, Arad, and Oradea to regional market leader CTP for a sum between EUR 55 mln and EUR 60 mln, the Maltese group Zacaria announced that the transaction would allow it to continue developing industrial parks, shopping centers, and residential projects in Romania.

"Regarding our immediate plans, we will continue the development of new industrial parks, in the first phase in Sibiu and Piteși and, moreover, we will accelerate the construction of residential complexes, already having some land ready. At the same time, the capital infusion will be directed to new business lines that we want to open in Romania, especially in the retail sector," said Jonathan Scifo Diamantino, CEO Zacaria, quoted by Profit.ro.

The company will soon begin works at three residential projects in Sibiu, Craiova and Bucharest, thus bringing about 550 apartments on the market. Zacaria will then start in October a residential project in Sibiu totaling 121 apartments.

For the end of 2021, Zacaria has scheduled the debut of another major project located in the center of Craiova. Valletta Towers totals 191 apartments.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

