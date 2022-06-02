Documentary on Chinese teenager's love of Romanian town to premiere at Sheffield DocFest 2022

The Joys And Sorrows Of Young Yuguo, a documentary on the love story between a Chinese teenager and the Romanian town of Bacău, will premiere on June 26 at Sheffield DocFest 2022.

A Netflix documentary and a Vernon Films production, it is written and directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu (Chuck Norris vs Communism, A Cops and Robbers Story) and produced by Mara Adina (Chuck Norris vs Communism, A Cops and Robbers Story).

It looks at the story of 16-year-old Yuguo, who, in search of belonging, chases his all-consuming dreams to Bacău, a town in eastern Romania. He becomes nearly fluent in Romanian, recites the national poet, Mihai Eminescu, by heart and attends public celebrations wrapped in the Romanian flag, becoming known throughout the country. "As people see themselves through Yuguo's eyes, their hearts open to the beauty of the world around them and the culture they had almost forgotten."

"It's wonderful that we can share Yuguo's inspiring story with the world and begin the film's journey at Sheffield DocFest, which is a festival that has always held a special place in my heart!" director Ilinca Călugăreanu said.

Ilinca Călugăreanu's debut documentary feature, Chuck Norris vs Communism, premiered at Sundance 2015 and went on to play in cinemas and festivals around the world. Her second feature documentary, A Cops and Robbers Story, premiered in competition at Doc NYC, 2020 and is now in cinemas in the US. Credits include VHS vs Communism (2014, New York Times Op-Docs) and Erica: Man Made (2017, Guardian Documentaries). She is a Berlinale Talents Alumni (2017), 2018 Chicken&Egg Accelerator Lab Grantee, the 2018 Sundance Institute| National Geographic Fellow and 2019 Sundance Sound and Music Labs Directing Fellow.

She is one of the founders of Vernon Films, established with producer and sister Mara Adina. Vernon Films focuses on "pushing the boundaries of documentary filmmaking and collaborating with creative voices who seek to devise new ways of arriving at a story."

Mara Adina produced Călugăreanu's debut feature Chuck Norris vs Communism, and second feature doc, A Cops and Robbers Story. She is a 2018 Sundance Creative Producing Fellow. She is in post-production with There Was, There Was Not, directed by Emily Mkrtichian.

Sheffield DocFest is the international documentary festival and marketplace held annually in Sheffield, England. The festival includes film screenings, interactive and virtual reality exhibitions, talks & sessions, Marketplace & Talent for the funding and distribution of documentaries and development of filmmakers, live events, and its own awards.

(Illustration courtesy of ARPR)

