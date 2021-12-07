YouTube Shorts to launch in Romania

The beta version of YouTube Shorts, allowing the creation of short videos that are up to 60 seconds long, will soon be available in Romania, Start-up.ro reported.

The service, seen as YouTube’s TikTok rival, is “a short-form video experience for anyone who wants to create short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.”

After first launching in September 2020 in India, it has now expanded to 26 countries and will be available to more than 100 countries around the world.

Users will be able to access the Shorts creation tools, including a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the option to record with music from a library of songs, speed controls, and more.

A new set of functionalities was added with the service’s expansion, including adding text to certain video moments, adding subtitles, or color correction filters, among others.

(Photo: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

