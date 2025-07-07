Turkish YEO Technology buys 15 green energy projects envisaging EUR 220 mln investments

Defic Globe, a subsidiary of Turkish energy conglomerate YEO Technology, has acquired 15 project companies in Romania developing renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 219 MW, Profit.ro reported. The portfolio, which includes battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total potential of 320 MWh, involves a total estimated investment of EUR 220 million.

The projects were acquired through Defic Globe in partnership with Emsolt Investments, a renewable energy project developer registered in the Netherlands with offices in Turkey, Romania, Italy, and Ukraine. The move marks a significant expansion of YEO Technology’s presence in Romania following its entry into the market at the end of 2023.

The investment adds to an already growing portfolio in Romania. In 2023, Defic Globe completed YEO’s first major local investment, the Caracal Solar Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 18 MWp and an annual output of approximately 26 GWh.

The company has since begun constructing two new solar plants in Bobicești, Olt County, totaling 21.3 MWp. These are expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025 and generate 34,400 MWh annually.

In parallel, Defic Globe signed a partnership agreement with Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. to jointly develop two additional photovoltaic plants in Romania, with a combined capacity of 129 MWp. These projects are separate from the 15 companies recently acquired.

Defic Globe stated that it intends to contribute significantly to Romania’s renewable energy objectives, aligning with national and EU-level targets for clean energy and energy security.

YEO Technology, headquartered in Turkey, is involved in engineering, automation, and energy infrastructure, with a growing focus on international renewable energy markets. Through its Romanian operations, the group plans to expand its regional footprint and invest further in solar power generation and storage solutions.

