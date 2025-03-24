Business

Romanian blueberry farmer invests EUR 8 mln in processing and packaging hall

24 March 2025

Yami Fruits, a strawberry and blueberry producer controlled by four Romanian entrepreneurs, is building a fruit processing and packaging hall in Şoimus commune, Hunedoara county, with money from the Just Transition scheme (dedicated to regions hit by decarbonization), according to Ziarul Financiar.

The production of blueberries and other forest fruits in Romania has developed quickly in recent years, but the statistics office's outdated classifications fail to capture these new products, so the INS is not able to provide relevant national production data, although the dedicated agricultural bureaus are reporting county-level data. In Romania, over 6,000 tonnes of berries are harvested annually, of which 85% are exported, according to Greennews.ro.

"We want to build a hall for sorting, processing, and packaging fruit in 250-gram and 500-gram pots. The product is perishable, so we need to sort the fruit before packaging," Ciprian Virgil Munteanu, an economist by profession and associate of Yami Fruits, commented. 

The company is controlled by Ciprian Virgil Munteanu, with 60% of the shares, Graţian Lupu, with 15%, Marius Florin Pădure with 15%, and Răzvan Nita with 10%.

Public data shows that the company reported a turnover of RON 31 million (EUR 6/2 million) in 2023, up 66% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of RON 724,000.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jack Kunnen/Dreamstime.com)

Yami Fruits, a strawberry and blueberry producer controlled by four Romanian entrepreneurs, is building a fruit processing and packaging hall in Şoimus commune, Hunedoara county, with money from the Just Transition scheme (dedicated to regions hit by decarbonization), according to Ziarul Financiar.

The production of blueberries and other forest fruits in Romania has developed quickly in recent years, but the statistics office's outdated classifications fail to capture these new products, so the INS is not able to provide relevant national production data, although the dedicated agricultural bureaus are reporting county-level data. In Romania, over 6,000 tonnes of berries are harvested annually, of which 85% are exported, according to Greennews.ro.

"We want to build a hall for sorting, processing, and packaging fruit in 250-gram and 500-gram pots. The product is perishable, so we need to sort the fruit before packaging," Ciprian Virgil Munteanu, an economist by profession and associate of Yami Fruits, commented. 

The company is controlled by Ciprian Virgil Munteanu, with 60% of the shares, Graţian Lupu, with 15%, Marius Florin Pădure with 15%, and Răzvan Nita with 10%.

Public data shows that the company reported a turnover of RON 31 million (EUR 6/2 million) in 2023, up 66% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of RON 724,000.

(Photo source: Jack Kunnen/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

