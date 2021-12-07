Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania photo of the day: Christmas tree made of Covid-19 vaccine vials

07 December 2021
The staff at Palatul Copiilor vaccination center in Bucharest have built a Christmas tree out of empty Covid-19 vaccine vials (Photo: RO Vaccinare Facebook Page).

The three-meter tall tree was made using more than 19,000 Pfizer and Moderna vials. The gift boxes around the tree were made using Johnson& Johnson vials, the committee coordinating the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign said.

A total of 7,542,932 people were fully vaccinated in the country by December 6, and 10,587 received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. Romania is second to last in Europe on the uptake of complete vaccination, with around 38% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Vaccine Tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. 

(Photo: RO Vaccinare Facebook Page)

Editor's picks