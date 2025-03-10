Petrișor Grindeanu appointed new CEO of Xella Romania

Xella Romania, one of the leading players in the local construction materials market, announced the appointment of Petrișor Grindeanu as its new CEO. The transition also marks a new chapter for the company after 16 years of leadership under Marius Dragne.

With over 25 years of experience in the construction materials industry and a vision focused on innovation and sustainability, Grindeanu aims to strengthen Xella's market position and accelerate the transition to more efficient and environmentally friendly construction solutions, the company said.

"I firmly believe that through technology, sustainability, and a strong team spirit, we can redefine market standards and create solutions that truly address current needs. Furthermore, although the industry is facing major challenges due to the economic and geopolitical context, I am confident that we can identify and capitalize on growth opportunities," said Petrișor Grindeanu, CEO of Xella Romania.

Grindeanu joined Xella at the end of last year after serving for five years as CEO of Lasselsberger Ceramics Romania, the country's only domestic ceramic tile manufacturer, where he led a team of 450 people and guided the company's strategic development.

Previously, he worked for the Swiss group Sika, holding several leadership roles, including General Manager for the company's operations in Ethiopia and Djibouti from 2015 to 2019, contributing to expansion in emerging markets.

Xella RO, the local subsidiary of the Xella Group, is one of the leaders in Romania's construction materials market and the main player in the country's masonry sector.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Xella Romania)