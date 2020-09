World Press Photo exhibition opens in Bucharest this week

This year’s World Press Photo exhibition opens at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest on September 9.

The exhibition is part of a world tour showcasing photography from the 63rd annual World Press Photo Contest.

The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 73,996 photographs entered by 4,283 photographers from 125 countries.

The exhibition can be visited until September 30, from Wednesday to Sunday.

(Photo: Multipedia2014 | Dreamstime.com)

