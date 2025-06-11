Macro

World Bank cuts projection on Romania’s 2025 economic growth to 1.3%

11 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian economy will grow by 1.3% this year, compared to a 2.1% advance expected in January, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank on June 10.

The WB also cut its forecast for Romania’s economic growth in 2026 to 1.9% from 2.6% in January. The bank thus cut its expectations for Romania’s economic growth by 0.7-0.8 percentage points in each of the two years. 

The country’s economy is expected to return to its natural growth rate in 2027, when it is likely to expand by 2.5%.

Among Europe and Central Asia countries, Romania’s economic growth will be among the weakest – surpassing only Moldova this year and Belarus in 2026.

According to the WB, in contrast to other subregions, and despite a challenging external environment, growth in Central Europe is forecast to firm to 2.4% in 2025 (and 2.7%-2.8% in the coming two years), driven by Poland.

Germany’s newly legislated fiscal support package may help offset some of the external drag - particularly in the coming years - benefiting the subregion, which sends about 22 percent of its exports to Germany, notably Poland and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

World Bank cuts projection on Romania’s 2025 economic growth to 1.3%

11 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian economy will grow by 1.3% this year, compared to a 2.1% advance expected in January, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank on June 10.

The WB also cut its forecast for Romania’s economic growth in 2026 to 1.9% from 2.6% in January. The bank thus cut its expectations for Romania’s economic growth by 0.7-0.8 percentage points in each of the two years. 

The country’s economy is expected to return to its natural growth rate in 2027, when it is likely to expand by 2.5%.

Among Europe and Central Asia countries, Romania’s economic growth will be among the weakest – surpassing only Moldova this year and Belarus in 2026.

According to the WB, in contrast to other subregions, and despite a challenging external environment, growth in Central Europe is forecast to firm to 2.4% in 2025 (and 2.7%-2.8% in the coming two years), driven by Poland.

Germany’s newly legislated fiscal support package may help offset some of the external drag - particularly in the coming years - benefiting the subregion, which sends about 22 percent of its exports to Germany, notably Poland and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 June 2025
M&A
Mid Europa Partners to sell Romanian courier operator Cargus
11 June 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts projection on Romania’s 2025 economic growth to 1.3%
11 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan visits Chișinău in first official trip, pledges support for Moldova's EU path
10 June 2025
Administration
Traffic restrictions in central Bucharest as authorities start work at Unirii platform
10 June 2025
Politics
Association founded by Romanian far-right former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu dissolved
10 June 2025
Society
Controversy sparks in Romania after Andrew Tate participates in private event at Brukenthal Museum
10 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan and Spain’s King Felipe VI highlight NATO unity during visit to Cincu military base
10 June 2025
Sports
Romanian Cristian Chivu appointed Inter Milan head coach, signs contract until 2027