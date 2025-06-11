World Bank cuts projection on Romania’s 2025 economic growth to 1.3%

The Romanian economy will grow by 1.3% this year, compared to a 2.1% advance expected in January, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank on June 10.

The WB also cut its forecast for Romania’s economic growth in 2026 to 1.9% from 2.6% in January. The bank thus cut its expectations for Romania’s economic growth by 0.7-0.8 percentage points in each of the two years.

The country’s economy is expected to return to its natural growth rate in 2027, when it is likely to expand by 2.5%.

Among Europe and Central Asia countries, Romania’s economic growth will be among the weakest – surpassing only Moldova this year and Belarus in 2026.

According to the WB, in contrast to other subregions, and despite a challenging external environment, growth in Central Europe is forecast to firm to 2.4% in 2025 (and 2.7%-2.8% in the coming two years), driven by Poland.

Germany’s newly legislated fiscal support package may help offset some of the external drag - particularly in the coming years - benefiting the subregion, which sends about 22 percent of its exports to Germany, notably Poland and Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)