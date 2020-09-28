Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 08:17
Business
Wood&Co. issues buy recommendation for Romanian industrial group TeraPlast
28 September 2020
Prague-based brokerage company Wood & Company issued a "buy" recommendation for the shares of Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP).

Wood analysts also increased the 12-month target price for the TeraPlast shares to RON 0.462 (18.5% above current market price), from RON 0.437 in July, Ziarul Financiar reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The brokerage company published its updated report on September 23, two days after FTSE Russell included TeraPlast in the FTSE Total Cap and Micro Cap indices.

Since July, when Wood issued its previous report for the company, the TRP shares rose by 56.4%.

In the meantime, the company announced the sale of the steel division, which brought almost half of its EBITDA in 2019.

"We have increased the estimates and maintained 'buy' recommendations for TeraPlast with a target price higher than RON 0.462per share. Following the successful closing of the steel division sale, which we estimate will take place in Q4 this year, we expect TeraPlast to be in a net cash position, consolidating its balance sheet after a period of leverage around 2.1 - 2.9x in recent years," the report reads.

TeraPlast currently has a market capitalization of RON 680 mln (EUR 139 mln).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

