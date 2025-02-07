Women Rise 2025 – The event that redefines leadership and inspiration returns for Its 4th edition!

News from Companies

Women Rise, organized by Dynamic Business Connections is back on the 4th of March 2025 with its 4th edition, solidifying its position as a landmark event for leadership, professional development, and authentic connections. The event will bring together inspirational leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who share the same vision: growth, collaboration, and the power to turn challenges into opportunities.

Each year, Women Rise celebrates female excellence and promotes authentic leadership, offering attendees a unique experience that blends inspiration, personal growth, and the expansion of professional networks.

Confirmed Speakers

Irina Crocker & Silvia Stelea – Inspirational speakers, founders of the "Dignity for All" Association, and Paralympic archers

Irina Stoenescu – President WIN Gallery

Sotiris Chatzidakis – CEO Clubs

Andreea Negru – President of the European Patronage of Women Entrepreneurs – PEFA

Romeo Milea – Network Development Director, Vodafone Romania

Octavia Niekoop – Head of Operations, Greenvolt Next Romania

Mihai Stanca – Founder, HR Group

Under the theme "Strength Beyond Limits: The Power of Inspiration," Women Rise 2025 will feature stories that demonstrate how true strength comes from overcoming limitations and having the courage to turn obstacles into opportunities.

The event will offer a dynamic format, including:

Keynote Show – Inspirational speeches that shift perspectives

– Inspirational speeches that shift perspectives LIVE Stories Unplugged – Authentic mini-interviews with top leaders

– Authentic mini-interviews with top leaders Bingo Networking – An interactive way to build valuable connections

– An interactive way to build valuable connections And more exciting surprises!

Throughout previous editions, Women Rise has been honored by the presence of remarkable personalities, including Meda Vasiliu – Operations Director at ANA Hotels, Ileana Botez – Bucharest Stock Exchange, Mirela Nemțanu – CEO of HOSPICE Casa Speranței, Anda Jurca – Commercial & Product Director at Teilor Fine Jewellery, and many more.

Date: March 4, 2025

Location: Hotel Epoque

Registration here.

More Than an Event – A Tribute to Women in Business

Women Rise 2025 is not just an event; it is a tribute to women in business – leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who inspire and drive change in their communities. Through this edition, we aim to celebrate the strength, ambition, and impact of women in the business world, providing a platform where authentic stories, valuable connections, and growth opportunities come to life.

Women Rise 2025 brings together both women and men of success – entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, professionals, and innovators – all united by the desire to learn, share experiences, and contribute to a prosperous future.

Partnering with this event means more than just visibility: it’s an opportunity to be part of a strong community, build strategic relationships, and position your brand among those who influence and lead.

Join us in celebrating leadership, innovation, and the limitless potential of women in business!

For partnership inquiries or additional information, please contact us at office@dynamic-connections.eu.

Romania Insider is a media partner of this event.

