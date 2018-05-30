Bucharest urban festival promotes projects with social impact

The Bucharest urban festival Femei pe Mătăsari (Women at Mătăsari) will take place this year between June 1st and June 3rd , on Mătăsari street.

This year’s edition supports initiatives with a social impact and the entrepreneurial projects established among friends.

The festival will feature several conferences that will let the public in on various entrepreneurial stories. It will also cover concerts delivered by groups such as Urma, Firma, Amadeus – Electric Quartet, Lucia, Aida şi Noi, Temple Invisible, Omu Gnom, Jean Gavril, Karpov not Kasparov, Dl GOE, The Details or Day Day.

The program of the event is updated here.

(Photo: Femei pe Matasari Facebook Page)

