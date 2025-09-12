Society

Update: Six knives found on woman trying to enter Romanian Parliament

12 September 2025

Update: The woman made her first statements on Friday afternoon after being questioned. According to Digi24, she told journalists outside a police station in Bucharest that the items were family heirlooms from the Soviet era, and that she had simply forgotten them in her toiletry bag before heading to the event she was due to attend in the Parliament building.

The Police have reportedly opened a criminal case on charges of unlawful possession of dangerous objects.

Initial story: Security officers at Romania’s Parliament stopped a woman on Friday morning, September 12, as she attempted to enter the building carrying six knives, according to media reports. 

The woman, a 35-year-old from Moldova, was on a supplementary guest list submitted by the nationalist AUR party for an economic forum scheduled inside the Palace of Parliament, investigative sources told Euronews Romania. She was intercepted at the C1 entrance during routine checks by the Protection and Guard Service (SPP).

AUR representatives, in turn, denied that the woman was a party member, stressing she had only been listed as an additional participant for the Builders’ Guild Forum. 

“All participants received clear instructions in advance regarding access to the building, including the explicit mention that dangerous objects are strictly prohibited,” the party said in a statement.

Following the discovery, the woman was taken into custody and transported to a police station for questioning. 

No disruptions to the forum or parliamentary activity were reported.

