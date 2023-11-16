Transport

Wizz Air to resume flights to Chișinău next month

16 November 2023

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume flights to the Republic of Moldova’s capital, Chișinău, next month. The airline decided to suspend its operations in Chișinău in March this year due to security risks.

Thus, starting with December 14, the airline will fly three times a week from London Luton and twice a week from Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino to the Moldovan capital.

“This decision not only reconnects the capital of Moldova with important destinations but also aims to improve accessibility and comfort for passengers,” Wizz Air said in the press release.

Tickets can be booked online on the company’s website or via the app at prices starting at EUR 19.99.

Moldova’s prime minister, Dorin Recean, also reacted to the news on social media, saying that the return of Wizz Air to Moldova is a result of the local authorities’ “constant efforts to ensure new international connections for all our citizens and to stimulate economic development.”

“The Republic of Moldova is a safe and attractive destination. Only in the last two months, new airlines started operating at Chișinău International Airport with new routes to Tel Aviv, Athens and Baku. Also, the companies already active in the Moldovan aviation market have rescheduled their flights and are offering more and more advantageous prices for passengers,” Recean said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

