Transport

Wizz Air rejects Romania's accusations of excessive flight cancellations

09 August 2023

The company has never cancelled nine flights in a single day in Romania, and it works on addressing the issues related to the inherent situations caused by various developments, such as strikes among flight control personnel, Wizz Air said in a press release addressing the criticism expressed by Romanian authorities.

"Wizz Air actively collaborates with the Romanian authorities. Wizz Air is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. As a result of unforeseen disruptions caused by factors that are often beyond the airline's control, such as strikes by air traffic controllers and airport staff, weather conditions and challenges in the parts supply chain, Wizz Air has been forced to cancel some of its flights, but never up to nine flights a day as claimed in the media," the company's statement reads.

Bogdan Mîndrescu, secretary of state in the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, said at the end of last week that Wizz Air "must observe the relevant legislation."

He said that he had "highly applied discussions" with Wizz Air in relation to flight cancellations and delays.

"I officially informed the representatives of Wizz Air that I have informed the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety to quickly implement the relevant legislation, considering that Wizz Air canceled nine flights in one day for technical reasons," Mîndrescu said last week.

(Photo: Parusnikov/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

