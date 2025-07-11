Transport

Wizz Air expands in Bucharest with new routes, additional aircraft at Băneasa Airport

11 July 2025

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced a major expansion of its operations in Bucharest, adding a second aircraft to its base at Băneasa Airport starting this October. The airline will relocate nine routes from Otopeni to Băneasa, five of which will be operated exclusively from the secondary airport. 

At the same time, six new routes will be launched from Otopeni Airport (Henri Coandă Airport) between October 26 and 28.

From October 26, Wizz Air will operate flights to Milan Bergamo, Barcelona, Brussels-Charleroi, and Turin from both Bucharest airports, while exclusive Băneasa departures will include flights to Basel, Frankfurt, Memmingen, Nice, and Athens. The airline will operate 42 weekly flights on these nine Băneasa routes, made possible by the addition of a second Airbus A321ceo.

At Otopeni, Wizz Air will launch six new destinations: Brindisi and Cologne on October 26, Gdansk on October 27, and Porto, Pescara, and Bratislava on October 28. Tickets are already available starting at RON 79.

Wizz Air said that Romania remains one of its largest and most strategic markets, currently offering 204 routes from 13 Romanian airports to 75 destinations in 25 countries. The airline employs more than 1,600 people in the country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced a major expansion of its operations in Bucharest, adding a second aircraft to its base at Băneasa Airport starting this October. The airline will relocate nine routes from Otopeni to Băneasa, five of which will be operated exclusively from the secondary airport. 

At the same time, six new routes will be launched from Otopeni Airport (Henri Coandă Airport) between October 26 and 28.

From October 26, Wizz Air will operate flights to Milan Bergamo, Barcelona, Brussels-Charleroi, and Turin from both Bucharest airports, while exclusive Băneasa departures will include flights to Basel, Frankfurt, Memmingen, Nice, and Athens. The airline will operate 42 weekly flights on these nine Băneasa routes, made possible by the addition of a second Airbus A321ceo.

At Otopeni, Wizz Air will launch six new destinations: Brindisi and Cologne on October 26, Gdansk on October 27, and Porto, Pescara, and Bratislava on October 28. Tickets are already available starting at RON 79.

Wizz Air said that Romania remains one of its largest and most strategic markets, currently offering 204 routes from 13 Romanian airports to 75 destinations in 25 countries. The airline employs more than 1,600 people in the country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

