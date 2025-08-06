Wizz Air adds second aircraft and expands operations in Sibiu

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has added a second aircraft to its base at Sibiu International Airport and announced a significant expansion of its operations in the Romanian city. The airline, which has been present in Sibiu for more than a decade, is now offering over one million seats to and from Sibiu, representing a 48% increase in capacity compared to 2024.

Earlier this month, Wizz Air stationed a second Airbus A320ceo in Sibiu and launched six new routes.

On Tuesday, August 5, the airline also announced a new route to Milan Bergamo, set to begin in January 2026. The new connection will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, starting January 6. Tickets are already available on Wizz Air’s website and mobile app, with fares starting at RON 79.

With this expansion, Wizz Air now operates flights from Sibiu to Basel, Frankfurt Hahn, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome Fiumicino, and Vienna. Additionally, the airline has increased the frequency of flights to Memmingen (daily), Nürnberg, and Baden-Baden (both with four weekly flights).

In the 2025 winter season, the airline will operate 13 routes from Sibiu to six countries. The company has transported over three million passengers through Sibiu since its first flight from the airport in 2014.

Since launching operations in Romania in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily expanded its presence, considering the country a strategic market.

