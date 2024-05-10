Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania

The electoral campaign for the June 9 local and European elections in Romania officially began on Friday, May 10, and will end on June 8. The Central Electoral Bureau urged all candidates and parties to maintain balanced and honest discourse and avoid distorting or manipulating information.

The audiovisual electoral campaign will conclude on June 7 at 7:00 a.m.

"According to current regulations, the use of discriminatory messages or slogans or messages inciting hatred and intolerance is forbidden in electoral campaigns, as well as any forms, means, actions, or acts of defamation and incitement based on religion or ethnicity," announced the Central Electoral Bureau cited by Digi24.

Under the law, candidates, political parties, political alliances, electoral alliances, or organizations representing national minorities that participate in elections, along with citizens, have the right to freely express their opinions without discrimination during the campaign through rallies, assemblies, television, radio, the press, and other mass media.

Candidates are provided with suitable spaces, without discrimination, to meet voters. These spaces can include city halls, schools, universities, cultural centers, and cinemas, and are provided based on agreements regarding maintenance costs.

Certain rules govern the electoral campaign. For example, organizing electoral campaign events in military units and in school and university premises during class periods is prohibited according to the Local Election Law. When it comes to TV programs, campaign programs must be labeled as "electoral promotion" or "electoral debate." Electoral spots must be explicitly attributed to electoral competitors.

Competitors cannot run spots for other competitors. Commercial advertising referring to electoral competitors is prohibited.

Electoral speeches and political messages conveyed by electoral competitors should be designed to guarantee the principles of democracy and contribute to developing a climate of integrity in electoral campaigns, respecting both other competitors and voters, the Bureau noted.

Presenting opinion polls or electoral advertising spots is prohibited within 48 hours of the voting day. Inviting or presenting candidates in programs is also forbidden.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Virgil Simonescu)