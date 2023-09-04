Wizz Air launches flights on Brașov-Dortmund route

Wizz Air operated the inaugural flight of its new route from Brașov, central Romania, to Dortmund on September 2. The airline flies between the two cities twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier also operates flights to London from the airport in Brașov, Romania's newest.

“Demand for Romanian destinations is significant and, as a result, with the new route to Brașov, we are pleased to offer passengers an eighth destination to Romania,” said Guido Miletic, general manager of airport services and marketing at Dortmund Airport.

Meanwhile, Alexandru Anghel, general director of the Braşov-Ghimbav International Airport, stated: “After starting the collaboration with Wizz Air a month ago by opening flights to and from London, here we are adding another important European city to the list of air routes, Dortmund, a destination for which there is a very high demand among passengers from Braşov and neighboring counties.”

According to an official announcement from Braşov Airport, starting in September, passengers can fly from Braşov to ten European cities: Rome, Stuttgart, Nurnberg, London (Gatwick and Luton), Madrid, Barcelona, Munich, Brussels, Valencia, and Dortmund.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)