Business

Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes its base in Bacău

11 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would close its base in Bacău, eastern Romania, which it opened in 2020. The company explained that the complicated macroeconomic environment made it impossible to continue operations in the city.

In the east of Romania, Wizz Air also operates bases in Iasi and Suceava – the latter just opened in December 2022. The airline will continue to fly from its seven bases in Romania, operating over 60,000 flights per month to 22 countries.

The step was taken “to reflect the changing economic context” in Romania and is effective immediately – but the airline will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău.

However, the flights to Bruxelles Charleroi, Memmingen, Bologna, Catania, Roma Fiumicino, Roma Ciampino, Torino and Liverpool will be discontinued as of February 1, News.ro reported. The company offered several options to customers who purchased tickets in advance.

Wizz Air will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău, including to London Luton and Milan Malpensa. The affected employees from the Bacău base will be offered opportunities in other areas of the Wizz Air network.

In related news, the chief of Bacău airport, Oana Chelaru, resigned after an audit carried out by the local county administration, according to Economica.net. Following the audit, the airport, currently under the supervision of the local administration, will be organised as a share company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes its base in Bacău

11 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would close its base in Bacău, eastern Romania, which it opened in 2020. The company explained that the complicated macroeconomic environment made it impossible to continue operations in the city.

In the east of Romania, Wizz Air also operates bases in Iasi and Suceava – the latter just opened in December 2022. The airline will continue to fly from its seven bases in Romania, operating over 60,000 flights per month to 22 countries.

The step was taken “to reflect the changing economic context” in Romania and is effective immediately – but the airline will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău.

However, the flights to Bruxelles Charleroi, Memmingen, Bologna, Catania, Roma Fiumicino, Roma Ciampino, Torino and Liverpool will be discontinued as of February 1, News.ro reported. The company offered several options to customers who purchased tickets in advance.

Wizz Air will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău, including to London Luton and Milan Malpensa. The affected employees from the Bacău base will be offered opportunities in other areas of the Wizz Air network.

In related news, the chief of Bacău airport, Oana Chelaru, resigned after an audit carried out by the local county administration, according to Economica.net. Following the audit, the airport, currently under the supervision of the local administration, will be organised as a share company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest