Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes its base in Bacău

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would close its base in Bacău, eastern Romania, which it opened in 2020. The company explained that the complicated macroeconomic environment made it impossible to continue operations in the city.

In the east of Romania, Wizz Air also operates bases in Iasi and Suceava – the latter just opened in December 2022. The airline will continue to fly from its seven bases in Romania, operating over 60,000 flights per month to 22 countries.

The step was taken “to reflect the changing economic context” in Romania and is effective immediately – but the airline will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău.

However, the flights to Bruxelles Charleroi, Memmingen, Bologna, Catania, Roma Fiumicino, Roma Ciampino, Torino and Liverpool will be discontinued as of February 1, News.ro reported. The company offered several options to customers who purchased tickets in advance.

Wizz Air will continue to operate a number of routes from Bacău, including to London Luton and Milan Malpensa. The affected employees from the Bacău base will be offered opportunities in other areas of the Wizz Air network.

In related news, the chief of Bacău airport, Oana Chelaru, resigned after an audit carried out by the local county administration, according to Economica.net. Following the audit, the airport, currently under the supervision of the local administration, will be organised as a share company.

