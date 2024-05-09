MerchantPro brings eCommerce leaders to the 2nd edition of dotCommerce Digital Forum on June 11th

News from Companies

MerchantPro, a SaaS solutions platform for eCommerce, is once again gathering the online merchant community and digital retail solutions this year at the second edition of dotCommerce, an eCommerce event dedicated to innovation and performance.

Now in its second edition, the dotCommerce Digital Forum will take place on June 11th at Terra Events Hall, bringing together over 350 participants actively involved in digital retail. They will have access to premium content and insights about current trends from industry leaders, as well as networking sessions and relaxation moments to foster the development of new business connections.

Like the previous edition, the event revolves around innovation and performance in eCommerce. This summer's edition addresses the topic from the perspective of transitioning from start-up to scale-up and managing changes in an agile and efficient manner.

Therefore, the event agenda includes discussions on optimizing the selling platform experience through automation and complementary solutions that support conversion, serving as a foundation for a scalability strategy. Topics also cover the integration of AI-based solutions, customer loyalty, and the vision that fuels growth.

"dotCommerce by MerchantPro remains an event aimed at bringing together medium-sized online stores interested in innovative development strategies with solutions and companies that can support the scaling of their businesses. The initiative stands out by focusing on providing relevant know-how, allowing participants to build a solid business vision, avoiding promises of rapid success and instead focusing on themes related to innovation, new technologies, leadership, strategic partnerships, and business performance," says Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Elite content, renowned presenters, and unique networking opportunities

The dotCommerce Digital Forum 2024 is designed to address the current issues facing online stores and explore trends, growth strategies, and solutions for financing, automation, and business optimization. The event emphasizes discussions on current challenges in eCommerce, technological innovations, and emerging trends, as well as improving the buying experience and conversion rates, and debates on scaling in eCommerce, required investments, and effective strategies.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from reputable online stores and other online businesses. Speakers such as Iulian Stanciu (eMag), Marius Ghenea (Catalyst Romania), Dumitru Nancu (FNGCIMM), and representatives from TheMarketer, FAN Courier, PayPo, MTH Digital, PayU, Aqurate, tbi bank, Gun Media, Rosistem, and more will discuss the solutions necessary for optimal scaling of an online business.

The dotCommerce Digital Forum includes networking opportunities and applied discussion sessions in the Expo area, where participants can interact directly with solution providers, as well as during relaxation moments and the dotCommerce Cocktail Party & Networking, which marks the end of the event.

The event, dotCommerce Digital Forum, takes place on June 11, 2024, at Terra Events Hall. Details and tickets are available on the event's official page, www.dotcommerce.ro, with early bird prices valid until May 10, starting from 59 euros.

The event is organized by MerchantPro, the SaaS eCommerce platform used by nearly 2000 active local online stores, and is supported by the main partner TheMarketer, as well as by PayPo, Aqurate, tbi bank, Gun Media, MTH Digital, Mokka, Dr. SEO, leanpay, Rosistem, FAN Courier, AltExpress, Netopia Payments.

Media partners of the event: Wall-Street.ro, Retail.ro, Start-up.ro.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of the company ShopMania Net, targeting eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe, through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions tailored to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally, with over 5,000 online stores utilizing its functionalities over the past 15 years of presence in the market. In the last two years, MerchantPro has consolidated its presence in both the domestic and international markets, with over 2000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in the Western and South-eastern European markets.

*This is a Press release.

