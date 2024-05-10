New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide

Digital nomad publication Freaking Nomads created an index of the best cities for digital nomads worldwide, and Bucharest took the ninth spot in the ranking. Coming out on top was Hoi An, Vietnam, with a score of 73.94 out of 100.

The research looked at criteria influencing the appeal of cities for digital nomads, such as broadband and mobile speed, cost of living, rent and other expenses, proximity to co-working spaces, and accessibility to remote working visas. Each city was scored on each factor and an appropriate weighting was applied to create a total index score out of 100.

Delhi, India, was identified as the second-best city for digital nomads, with a score of 73.77, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in third, with a score of 72.02.

Next were listed Da Nang (Vietnam), Mumbai (India), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bangkok (Thailand), and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Spain).

With a score of 67.99 out of 100, Bucharest is at number 9. “An artistic hub, Romania’s capital has plenty for digital nomads to explore, such as its elaborate and diverse architecture, an arts scene featuring some of the world’s best galleries, museums and theatres, and tranquil parks ideal for nature lovers,” reads the presentation.

Completing the top ten was Las Palmas, Spain, which had an overall index rating of 67.89.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)