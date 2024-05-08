MassMutual Romania Main Sponsor at DevTalks, for the third year in a row May 29-30, Romexpo, Pavilion B1

News from Companies

DevTalks Romania, the largest conference dedicated to software developers and IT professionals in Romania, brings together over 6,000 participants at Romexpo, Pavilion B1, on May 29-30, alongside 150 international and local speakers.

MassMutual Romania is actively involved in the development of the local technology market, which is why it supports the 11th edition of DevTalks Romania as Main Partner, for the third year in a row, and DevTalks Cluj-Napoca, taking place on September 26, 2024.

The organizers are preparing 14 stages of technical content with a focus on Java, Web, Mobile, Women in Tech, Big Data & Cloud, DevLead, Future of Engineering, DevOps, QA & Testing, Security, Product World and Gaming. 85 areas from the IT&C industry will be present in the exhibition area, which represents an entire tech ecosystem, consisting of tech companies, relaxation areas, development areas, and areas dedicated to participants’ kids, offering a complete experience throughout the two-day event.

During DevTalks, MassMutual Romania will be present both on the Main Stage and in the exhibition area, with a booth and a networking area. Participants are invited to visit the two areas to talk with the company's technical experts and specialists and get in on the virtual treasure hunt, challenging technical quizzes and trivia questions designed to stimulate the mind and foster learning in a fun and interactive way. Not only will they have the chance to win cool prizes, but they can also take a coffee break at the booth.

Michael Makar, Head of MassMutual Romania, will open the first day of the event, and Elena Dochie, Tech Lead at MassMutual Romania, will continue the agenda with a session on cloud migration, together with her team, represented by: Denis Derecichei, Roxana Perjaru, Bogdan Vorobet, and Bianca Moga.

The second day of the event will be opened by Georgiana Mitran, Team Lead Data Modeling – Barings, partner of MassMutual Romania, and will continue with a technical presentation supported by Sonia Stroe.

“We are excited to be here for the third consecutive year, as Main Partners of DevTalks Bucharest, supporting this vibrant IT community, where ideas flourish and we learn from each other’s experiences. Here is where we engage directly with those who are crafting the next generation of technology, paving the way for future generations and emerging talents.” said Mike Makar, Head of MassMutual Romania.

MassMutual Romania is a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance (MassMutual) with a focus on technology and offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. MassMutual Romania develops digital products and technological solutions that help drive MassMutual’s purpose: to help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. Its specialists work with a diverse range of technologies as the company continues to migrate to digital end-to-end platforms, simplifying the integrated user experience and remaining innovative to help MassMutual accelerate its digital capabilities and market leadership.

