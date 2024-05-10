US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s

The United States (US) approved the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles to Romania, the US Embassy to Bucharest announced. Valued at about USD 70 million, the missiles will provide advanced air-to-air capabilities for the country’s F-16 aircraft.

The Block II missile contains the most advanced technology of the AIM-9X Sidewinder to date and is currently in service with the US military.

Chargé d’Affaires Michael Dickerson, quoted by the US Embassy, said: “This procurement is not just a transaction; it’s a testament to our shared commitment to security and peace. These advanced missiles will ensure the safety of Romanian skies.”

Romania’s minister of defense Angel Tîlvăr welcomed the US authorities’ decision, confirming that the acquisition will provide the multi-role F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Romanian Air Force with the most advanced version of the AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles.

“Endowing the Romanian Air Force with state-of-the-art air-to-air capabilities significantly increases the safety of national and allied airspace and ensures a high degree of interoperability with similar structures of the US Army,” minister Tîlvăr said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tîlvăr)