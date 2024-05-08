Improve your business strategies at TopHotel Conference 2024!

News from Companies

The hospitality industry is constantly changing, being influenced by technological developments and consumer preferences. Despite all these transformations, the quality of the services and facilities offered to customers remain fundamental aspects for the overall success in the field.

In 2024, the strategies of specialists must be focused on personalizing the customer experience and on sustainability. All of these things will be discussed at the premier event, TopHotel Conference 2024, on May 28-29, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest, with opinion leaders who are ready to speak about the latest trends and challenges in the industry.

With a comprehensive agenda, the conference will provide the opportunity to learn essential information from the most renowned investors, representatives of top companies and international experts, who will present current perspectives and special ideas to inspire and guide participants in making strategic decisions for the future of their business. In addition, the event will provide an excellent platform for networking and exchange of ideas, which will facilitate professional development in a constructive way.

EVENT STRUCTURE

TopHotel Conference brings to the fore two exciting days of conference, completed by a special awards gala.

TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024

09.00 - 17.00: Hotel Investments: Connecting with Brands

On the first day of the event, the conference brings together representatives of large hotel brands and local and international investors in order to discuss the changes in the hospitality industry and to explore future opportunities for growth in the sector. For one day, they will identify joint strategies to meet the challenges in the industry and share their successful experiences to foster collaboration and development in the hospitality sector.

TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024

11:00 - 15:00: We Are All Connected: Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism Development

The second conference of the day, which takes place in parallel with “Hotel Investments: Connecting with Brands”, focuses on exploring and promoting ways in which Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova can collaborate to develop sustainable tourism. From investment perspectives and strategies of the aviation industry to partnerships in the development of rural and gastronomic tourism, we will explore together a wide range of topics relevant to building a sustainable and prosperous tourist environment.

TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024

19.00 - 22:30: TopHotel Awards Ceremony

At the end of the conference, there will be a gala of awards that gives recognition to the best projects and the best professionals and brings to the light of the reflectors' exceptional achievements.

WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY 2024

09.00 - 15.00: Hotel Performance: The Art of Transforming Hotel Investment Into Exceptional Destination

On the second day, the conference will deepen the operational aspects of the local hotel universe, focusing on unit management and successful examples. This day highlights the connections between specialists in the hospitality industry, providing examples of how tourism can make a difference and how it creates memorable experiences.

SPEAKERS OF THE 2024 EDITION

Specialists with rich experience in the hospitality industry, both locally and internationally, will be present on the stage of the latest edition of TopHotel Conference. Among the speakers are:

Patrick Mendes (CEO Europe & North Africa, Accor)

Giovanni Valentini (Chief Executive Officer, Apex Alliance Hotel Management)

Juan Gallardo (Director Of Hotel Intelligence - Resorts And Southern Europe, HotStats)

Marina Begletsova (Area Manager, Booking.com)

Alex Robinson (Director, Industry Partners, STR)

David Jenkins (Vice President Business Development, Radisson Hotel Group)

Takuya Aoyama (Vice President For Development, Hyatt International (EAME) LLC)

Riad Haidar (Partner Hotel Division, One United Properties)

Adam Konieczny (International Hospitality Director, Indotek Group)

Vassilis Themelidis (Regional Director South & East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Christophe Chamboncel (Executive Director, Niro Investment Group)

Ivan Kiseev (Senior Development Director EE & CIS, Marriott International)

Brigita Aleksandraviciute (Development Director, Apex Alliance Hotel Management)

Malgorzata Morek (Senior Director Development Central & Eastern Europe, Hilton)

Calin Ile (Senior Partner, Premier Hospitality)

Adrian Craioveanu (EMEA Concept Sales Coordinator, EPTA GROUP)

Nina Moldovan (General Manager & President Of The Board, Radisson Blu Cluj)

Andreea Balaj (Director General, Transilvania Trek)

Mircea Draghici (Managing Partner, Est Hospitality Consulting)

Simona Constantinescu (CEO, Ana Hotels)

Elena Dragu (Senior Partner, Cumulus)

Alexandra Dumoulin (Director, HVS)

Alina Vladulescu (Hospitality Professional)

Miguel Martins (Head Of Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Robert Esanu (Director Of Development Romania & Moldova, Mogotel)

Tsvetelina Nikolova (Managing Director, Katarzyna Estate & Platinum Brands - Bulgaria)

Andre Kaufmann (Senior Director Business Development, TrustYou)

Attila Joos (Chief Executive Officer & General Manager, Aro Palace)

Ivaylo Kozhuharov (CEO, Hotel Experts Intelligent Hospitality Solutions - Bulgaria)

Dayana Kanazireva (Development Director, Okol Lake Park & Member Of The Advisory Board, Bulgarian Green Building Council & Managing Director, D.Trust - Bulgaria)

More details about registration, program and the complete list of speakers of this edition are available on www.tophotelconference.ro.

TopHotel 2024 is an event organized by Evensys in partnership with Epta Daas, Technogym, Radisson Hotel Group, Marriott International, Daikin, Accor, Philips, D-edge, Calirom, MultiSoft, Nespresso, Niro Investment Group, Bit Soft, Diversey, Premier Hospitality, Robotic Solutions, Beciul Domnesc, Wyndham, Assa Abloy, 4 Service and TrustYou.

Romania Insider is media partner of this event.

__

*This is a Press release.